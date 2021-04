Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Any Suggestions on where I might find this for less than $100?

After researching deeper, the GRI Water Moccasin Sensor Strip, Relay Contact, 10 Foot Mesh Water Strip Sensor really would be better for boiler room.

The GRI 2600 I ordered can be used in the Laundry Room.

Wish I would have discovered GRI Water Moccasin first.

-Bob