Posted Today, 05:49 PM

If your POTS phone service is provided by the cable company, it isn't really POTS. The cable modem provides a POTS interface to your house telephone wiring, but what gets sent out over the cable is really Voice over IP. So if the cable or internet is down, so is your phone line.

One of the problems with VoIP boxes is that on the alarm panel side, it always looks like the phone line is ok. The modem or VoIP converter always puts out 48V to the phone line, making it look like it is alive. But the cable or internet can be down and the alarm panel will never know until it actually tries to make a call and times out.

A better combination would be internet plus a wireless cell phone communicator.