Unified Lighting Control

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

It does appear the only way to update the firmware of Philips devices is by having them paired to a Philips Hue hub. Though I'm not sure how often Hue devices need firmware updates. If you're ok with leaving their firmware at a particular level you can certainly pair them on something else (I use a Conbee2/deCONZ setup).



Using smart bulbs requires giving them constant power. Few ceiling fixture locations have both constant AND switched current. They'd need to have 3-conductors to them (neutral, hot and hot switched). Most have just neutral and hot-switched. So right there you're dead in the water using anything already on the market.



If I'm not mistaken the electrical code requires the ability to make an air-gap disconnect of power to a lightbulb socket. So "something" on the wall has to be able to de-energize the fixture (not just a distant breaker in the electrical panel).



So you're looking for a wall switch that has an air gap, but also the ability to NOT act as a make/break switch or dimmer, but just uses "something else" to signal on/off/dimming to the bulbs. This isn't beyond the realm of technically possible, but nobody's bothering to do it. And I kind of doubt anyone will given the installed base and user expectations of how bulbs and switches are "supposed to" work. You can "sort of" do this with some vendor's keypad solutions. Lutron's Ra2/HWQS keypads can do this, decoupling the dimmer from the buttons on the faceplate, while still having the air gap. I believe Insteon devices had similar functionality? But I don't think anyone else did/does. And it'd be stupid-expensive to put one of these in, because you'd be paying all that extra to get dimmer functionality that you'd never be using.



It REALLY falls apart when you get into the "non-technical home users" situation. There's just not going to be enough education/experience to get traction for this. And since the users are going to be dumb as fenceposts about it, the customer support costs and retail return expenses would skyrocket. Making it even less likely the vendors would give it a try.



Don't get me wrong, I think it would be a fantastic solution to the tricky problem of smart bulbs that have color options (RGB and white color temps).



It's kind of unfortunate that LED lighting evolved before better standardization like zigbee got market traction. Because if we were still using incandescent lighting we'd have replacement cycles coming up often enough to open the door for changes. But with 10+ year lifespan on LED elements (bulbs) you're looking at a harder sell replacing an otherwise "working" bulb.



If/when PoE for residential lighting gets traction... that would be interesting...