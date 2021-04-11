Unified Lighting Control

My ideal approach to home lighting is to have high quality (90+ CRI) tunable white bulbs where the color temperature adjusts through-out the day and can otherwise be controlled via wall switches. I already have an algorithm in Node Red that calculates the desired bulb color temperature based on the time of day. I'm using Hue and Hue compatible "smart" bulbs on a Hue hub. So, for example, in the morning and afternoon, "smart" bulbs are cool white, while in the evenings my bulbs are warm. This aspect works well, though I wish the Hue bulbs were warmer and brighter.
However, I'm really only interested in the smart bulbs for the purpose of controlling color temperature & dimming. Most family members (everyone other than me) prefer to use a wall switch to control the on/off state of the bulbs. Even the "smart" bulbs are fine on a switched circuit other than the fact that they can't be controlled if the switch is off. So, a dry contract / relay based "smart" switch would resolve that issue and also work fine for "dumb" bulbs.
For lights that benefit from dimming and-or color control, I think I can let the algorithm handle color temperature and brightness, and on the rare occasion the algorithm needs to be manually overridden, we'd have to use the Node Red dashboard rather than a dimmer switch. In other words, I'd use the wall switch to turn the bulbs on or off, and, in case of lighting that benefits from dimming\color I'd use a "smart" bulb, node red & the algorithm to handle dimming\color.
I've been waiting to see what Zigbee 3.0 solutions appear in the US. I've used Insteon switches paired with a ISY994i hub with success, but I find the Insteon pairing process frustrating. Z-Wave appears to have the most developed product lines, but I don't have any hands-on experience with z-wave.
My interest in Zigbee is that I'd rather the "smart" relay-based switches be compatible with the Hue hub, whether those switches are controlling "smart" bulbs or "dumb" bulbs. Here in the US, I've only found 1 brand of Zigbee 3.0 light switch compatible with the Hue hub. There's a few other non-compatible Zigbee wall switches available. I have a Phoscon Raspbee that has many advantages over the Hue hub, except that you can't update firmware for the bulbs (that I'm aware of).
So, what smart switches are you currently using or considering?
(What I'd really like to see is a hub that is aware of both smart bulbs & hardwired smart switches. One could then easily "pair" & group the bulbs to the switch by power cycling the switch. The hub would be smart enough to recognize the switch and bulbs cycling together, then use an app for more advanced configuration of the grouping (assign to a room, assign a dimming \ color algorithm, etc). Once the light switch is installed by an electrician, this unified set-up would be much easier for non-technical home users to replace & configure bulbs.)
Unified Lighting Control
#1
Posted Today, 08:54 PM
#2
Posted Today, 09:17 PM
It does appear the only way to update the firmware of Philips devices is by having them paired to a Philips Hue hub. Though I'm not sure how often Hue devices need firmware updates. If you're ok with leaving their firmware at a particular level you can certainly pair them on something else (I use a Conbee2/deCONZ setup).
Using smart bulbs requires giving them constant power. Few ceiling fixture locations have both constant AND switched current. They'd need to have 3-conductors to them (neutral, hot and hot switched). Most have just neutral and hot-switched. So right there you're dead in the water using anything already on the market.
If I'm not mistaken the electrical code requires the ability to make an air-gap disconnect of power to a lightbulb socket. So "something" on the wall has to be able to de-energize the fixture (not just a distant breaker in the electrical panel).
So you're looking for a wall switch that has an air gap, but also the ability to NOT act as a make/break switch or dimmer, but just uses "something else" to signal on/off/dimming to the bulbs. This isn't beyond the realm of technically possible, but nobody's bothering to do it. And I kind of doubt anyone will given the installed base and user expectations of how bulbs and switches are "supposed to" work. You can "sort of" do this with some vendor's keypad solutions. Lutron's Ra2/HWQS keypads can do this, decoupling the dimmer from the buttons on the faceplate, while still having the air gap. I believe Insteon devices had similar functionality? But I don't think anyone else did/does. And it'd be stupid-expensive to put one of these in, because you'd be paying all that extra to get dimmer functionality that you'd never be using.
It REALLY falls apart when you get into the "non-technical home users" situation. There's just not going to be enough education/experience to get traction for this. And since the users are going to be dumb as fenceposts about it, the customer support costs and retail return expenses would skyrocket. Making it even less likely the vendors would give it a try.
Don't get me wrong, I think it would be a fantastic solution to the tricky problem of smart bulbs that have color options (RGB and white color temps).
It's kind of unfortunate that LED lighting evolved before better standardization like zigbee got market traction. Because if we were still using incandescent lighting we'd have replacement cycles coming up often enough to open the door for changes. But with 10+ year lifespan on LED elements (bulbs) you're looking at a harder sell replacing an otherwise "working" bulb.
If/when PoE for residential lighting gets traction... that would be interesting...
