Perfect Phone SPAM solution

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

So I'm sure like lots of you, you receive many SPAM calls per day. You name it auto warranties, window replacement, virus software, the list of scams goes on.

I use Ooma which supposedly has all these filters, but they don't usually work. So I came across Jolly Rogers Phone company. You basically get a private phone number to simultaneously ring their phone when someone calls yours. They look at the phone number and if they think it's a SPAMMER, they answer the call with an AI Robot. Their goal if keep him/her on the line as long as possible. My record is about 7 minutes. And you can listen to the calls, its so funny. They even have a mobile phone app. to listen to the calls. They have about 20 robots and you can pick them or use random. Their spam detecting seems much better than Ooma. And cost, about $12/year per line. Cheap. (I have no financial interest in this company, only a customer.)

A few telemarketers have caught on to the calls, but most haven't. The robots are so funny. Most are senile seniors.

Here is a video from a few years back: https://www.today.co...s-1343532099654

Edited by ano, Today, 10:37 PM.