M1XEP: Connect.ME seems to have fried

Greetings;

While out of the country we had a severe storm, with lightning. While the house mostly survived, it seems the Elk M1 Gold took a hit. Likely because I have an 80m cat6A going from the car gate to a relay board. I'm guessing the surge travelled up the ground wire and did some damage. It took the M1XEP and a Netgear switch.

Now that I'm back and troubleshooting, I notice that the DIGI Connect ME on the XEP gets very hot and doesn't seem to link up. These things cost $60, vs a replacement M1XEP $200. does anyone have experience replacing this piece, or is it not worth the effort?

To avoid future mishaps of the sort, I just ordered a Surge Protector for Ethernet, which I'll install on that 80m run of Cat6A. I'm guessing that will help protect. The rest of the house is protected by a 140KA Siemens surge protector and the surge protection built into my Sol-Ark 12k hybrid charger/inverter.

Cheers.