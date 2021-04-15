Why I Still Like My Stargate Better Than Homeseer, Elk M1, or Anything Else

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Working on a simple project this week where I need to control 16 relays to follow the state of 16 wired inputs. I was going to do this in my Elk M1 but found I only had 8 relays left. I don't have physical space to add another relay board to the Elk easily so I decided I would use 8 relays and 8 Stargate relays for my project. It was in the process of setting this up that I was reminded how much easier it is to accomplish things in Stargate than in any modern automation system.

In Stargate I set up a simple event for each relay:

If Input1 is ON

Then Relay1 ON

Else Relay1 OFF

That is it, nothing else required. By contrast for the Elk relays I had to use two events for each relay:

Whenever Input1 becomes not secure

Then turn Relay1 ON

Whenever Input1 becomes secure

Then Relay1 OFF

Then I had some situations where I needed 2 inputs to control 1 relay... again simple in Stargate:

If Input1 is ON

OR Input2 is ON

Then Relay1 ON

Else Relay1 OFF

But In Elk I have to now use three events:

Whenever Input1 becomes not secure

OR Input2 becomes not secure

Then turn Relay1 ON

Whenever Input1 becomes secure

AND Input2 is secure

Then Relay1 OFF

Whenever Input2 becomes secure

AND Input1 is secure

Then Relay1 OFF

As things get more complex the gap between clean Stargate logic and messy "trigger based" logic just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I have some events in Stargate that evalute nested logic 4 or 5 layers deep. I can't even imagine how many individual trigger based events would be required to replicate those!

The other thing I was reminded of is just how fast a Stargate is. According to the statistics page it is currently taking 2 milliseconds for each Stargate cycle. That means every 2 milliseconds it checks the state of all 80 inputs and all 40 outputs and evaluates all the logic in every event and fires off any resulting actions. I never worry that the system will miss a transition since it will recheck all of the inputs a hundred or more times and correct itself before I could even begin to percieve a delay.

Unfortunately the inputs and outputs on my Stargate are now maxed out so I can't move more stuff onto it. Maybe I'll start hunting for a used unit and run 2 Stargates instead of wasting time on the modern but much lower performance alternatives being offered these days.