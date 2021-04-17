GRI Water Sensor Problems

Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

I wired a new house build with a lot of GRI water sensors.

Some were 2600s, where a single sensor/single input was required (like under a washer).

Many were 2600Ts with one sensor, like under hose bibs in the wall, so we could remote mount the sensor in the wall and the switch in an accessible area for service.

Three were 2600Ts which allow up to ten sensors to be attached to one input. These were used in three places, for kitchen (sink, dishwasher and refrigerator), garage (utility sink, water filter, water heater), and shop (toilet, water heater and utility sink).

Only one is giving us trouble. The shop. The three remote sensors are glued to the concrete behind the toilet and under the sink and water heater contacts facing up (not touching the concrete). 99% of the time it is fine, but twice it has triggered a water alarm, and both times in the dead of night. Each time the area was bone dry. We have checked voltage, connections and resistance and it all seems to be fine. All three sensors legitimately trigger an alarm when using a wet finger across the contacts, but these false alarms are baffling.

Has anyone used a GRI 2600T and had it fail in this manner?