universal or learning ir/rf remote recommendations?

Posted Yesterday, 07:07 AM

I did the jp1 remotes for years for IR. They were cheap and worked well. Never got around to doing the diy computer interface for programming as the learning function did everything I needed.

Now I have several RF devices (firestick, airtv mini, not sure what else off hand) and the number of remotes are building up. Looking for recommendations on universal or learning remotes that can do both ir and rf.

Have seen some info on generating the rf signals with an arduino or similar so could roll my own ir to rf box I suppose but would rather not. Might do it if there was a complete project and didn't have to hack together from several other projects.