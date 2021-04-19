Inovonics alarm out to Elk 120 HELP!

Posted Yesterday, 03:30 PM

I have no experience with the Inovonics EN4216MR other than reading the instruction manual. It appears that it has dry contact relay outputs, with terminals labeled COM, NO, and NC. You mention "alarm out." Does yours have a terminal labeled that way? Or are you talking about one of the relay contacts?

The Elk 120 requires a trigger that supplies a voltage rather than a dry contact closure. Do you have things wired up so that the EN4216MR is supplying a voltage through the relay contacts?

A wiring diagram of how you have things connected would be helpful. Since you are a new member, you won't be able to embed one in your post, but you could put it on a public server like imgur.com and provide a link in your post.