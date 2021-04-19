Inovonics alarm out to Elk 120 HELP!

I have a motion detection system that uses Optex HX80RAMI transmitters going to an Inovonics EN4216MR receiver. I want to hook up my Elk 120 to operate the warning messages and siren. The transmitters (HX80RAMI) are working fine and the signal is being received by the receiver (EN4216MR). My problem is how to hook up the Elk 120. I have the 12 V transformer plugged in and the unit is on but when we hook the "alarm out" to the Elk 120 no alarm sounds when movement is detected.
Elk product support is no help. They only talk to installers, not end users. HOWEVER, they do sell to companies that sell to the public. Any suggestions???