Wireless BT keyboard / mouse pad for tablet

Started by pete_c , Today, 08:07 AM

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

Been looking for a combo like this with a small footprint for my HP Elitepad tablet running Windows 10 / Ubuntu 18.04,

I have two other BT keyboards that are OK but do not have the mouse pad on it.  I prefer to use that over the touch screen sometimes.

 

This one has little rubber pads on it so that you can keep it inside of the tablet folio.  Works well.  

 

It is listed on Ebay ==> Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Wireless Ultra Thin w/ Touchpad for iOS Android Windows 

 

It is priced at $18.17 and delivery from China (2-3 weeks).

 

It is smaller than a standard keyboard but I can type on it fine.

 

keyboard

 


Posted Today, 08:12 AM

Oh gawd, yet another random-ass placement of keycaps.  and that bottom row height, ugh.  Hard pass from me.
 


Posted Today, 08:35 AM

Works fine for me.  I just wanted something small with a touch pad that would fit in my Tablet folio.

 

Here is the other one that I purchased which is larger but has no touch pad.

 

oldkeyboard
 
For the KODI boxes use the Logitech wireless keypad and mouse which is nice.
 
 
Logitech

 

 

Tried an air mouse with keypad...hate it and a PITA to use...for KODI.  Really do not every type much stuff on the KODI boxes anyhow.
 
airmouse

 


Posted Today, 08:48 AM

yeah, I've got a bin full of wireless keyboard failures.  upside was having several of those logitech keyboards to use for my kid's virtual learning areas.  One for his school PC and then two for his music lesson setup.  
 


Posted Today, 09:09 AM

Yes here my son set up IPads with keyboards for his two boys relating to the virtual learning stuff...

 

then too a bit later next to these purchased a laptop for each of the boys (8 and 10) and separated the boys to opposite ends of the house.   

 

They preferred using the laptops with Windows 10 over the IPads.


