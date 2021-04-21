Wireless BT keyboard / mouse pad for tablet

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

Been looking for a combo like this with a small footprint for my HP Elitepad tablet running Windows 10 / Ubuntu 18.04,

I have two other BT keyboards that are OK but do not have the mouse pad on it. I prefer to use that over the touch screen sometimes.

This one has little rubber pads on it so that you can keep it inside of the tablet folio. Works well.

It is listed on Ebay ==> Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Wireless Ultra Thin w/ Touchpad for iOS Android Windows

It is priced at $18.17 and delivery from China (2-3 weeks).

It is smaller than a standard keyboard but I can type on it fine.