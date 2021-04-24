In need of a new router

Posted 23 April 2021 - 08:37 PM

Cable Modem (1G/2.5G)

ER-Lite (1G x 3)

1Gx24 manages (x2) switches (3G backbone)

Ubiquite AP (1G)

Nothing over 1G

I recently was force to juggle my phone/TV/Inet and ended up paying less and got more. But the internet is now 1.25G/35M. My little Ubiquiti ER-Lite isn't up to the task. I do not want FW/Router with WiFi. I am thinking of going with some thing like a 1U computer with a PCI board. The 2.5/5/10G boards seems in short supply so I think I'll have plenty of time to think.What I have now is:I'm also looking for recommendations for the firewall software.I'm also trying to get a bit of future proof. The ER-Lite lasted quite a few years (good). I'd like this FW to last a bit longer since I'm sure I'll be spending a pretty penny for this. :-)BTW, I'm now playing with 400G ethernets (optic) bundled into LAGs and I'm hearing the labs will have 800G soon. I was pretty sure I wouldn't ever see 10G into the home but I may live long enough for 40G to the home. And no I'm not building with that much future proof but 10G does sound like a good idea now.PS: No Microsoft! My mind works best with Unix (Unix/Linux/BSD).

