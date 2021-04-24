Jump to content


In need of a new router

Started by linuxha , Apr 23 2021 08:37 PM

#1 linuxha

linuxha

Posted 23 April 2021 - 08:37 PM

I recently was force to juggle my phone/TV/Inet and ended up paying less and got more. But the internet is now 1.25G/35M. My little Ubiquiti ER-Lite isn't up to the task. I do not want FW/Router with WiFi. I am thinking of going with some thing like a 1U computer with a PCI board. The 2.5/5/10G boards seems in short supply so I think I'll have plenty of time to think.
 
What I have now is:
  • Cable Modem (1G/2.5G)
  • ER-Lite (1G x 3)
  • 1Gx24 manages (x2) switches (3G backbone)
  • Ubiquite AP (1G)
  • Nothing over 1G
I'm also looking for recommendations for the firewall software.
 
I'm also trying to get a bit of future proof. The ER-Lite lasted quite a few years (good). I'd like this FW to last a bit longer since I'm sure I'll be spending a pretty penny for this. :-)
 
BTW, I'm now playing with 400G ethernets (optic) bundled into LAGs and I'm hearing the labs will have 800G soon. I was pretty sure I wouldn't ever see 10G into the home but I may live long enough for 40G to the home. And no I'm not building with that much future proof but 10G does sound like a good idea now.

PS: No Microsoft! My mind works best with Unix (Unix/Linux/BSD).

#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted 23 April 2021 - 08:51 PM

PFSense.

 

How to configure a PFSense Firewall

 

There is much documentation and DIY's and videos.  I've been using it now for many years.  Current PFSense box has 6 NICs.

 

2 NICs are for WAN and WAN failover (LTE CPE).

 

It free and easey peasy to install.  You can utilize any PC with two NIC ports to test it on.

 

PFSense runs in BSD.


#3 linuxha

linuxha

Posted 23 April 2021 - 10:23 PM

PFSense.

 

How to configure a PFSense Firewall

 

There is much documentation and DIY's and videos.  I've been using it now for many years.  Current PFSense box has 6 NICs.

 

2 NICs are for WAN and WAN failover (LTE CPE).

 

It free and easey peasy to install.  You can utilize any PC with two NIC ports to test it on.

 

PFSense runs in BSD.

 

What speeds are you handling? I'm trying to figure out what CPU is enough to handle 2 10G interfaces.


#4 pete_c

pete_c

Posted 23 April 2021 - 11:31 PM

What speeds are you handling? 

 

100 - 200 Mb using an Arris Surfboard Docsis 3.0 SB-6190 Gb Modem.

 

The Arris Surfboard Docsis 3.1 SB-8200 specs are:

 

  1. Downstream. Maximum Theoretical Data Rate: DOCSIS 10 Gbps* ...
  2. Upstream. Maximum Theoretical Data Rate: DOCSIS 2 Gbps*

 

Have a look here.

 

pfSense 10G hardware advice


#5 linuxha

linuxha

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 AM

Thanks Pete that's what I was looking for. The link gave me those extra details that will help me when I actually purchase. :-)


#6 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 09:41 AM

Good news Neil!!!

 

You can install PFSense on any box to get familiar with it while you build your new box.  You can do the same after it is built.

 

Just connect the WAN and LAN interfaces to the LAN inside of your network and shut off the DHCP on the LAN side.  


#7 linuxha

linuxha

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

We have a pfsense setup in our computer museum. It was too easy to setup, so it must be broken. :-)

 

I did like it as I was able to get to the command line and figure things out. And since it's a unix I shouldn't have a huge issue learning the intricacies of BSD vs Linux vc any other unix I've used. I'd expect to be able to add snmpd, the equivalent to rsyslogd, netflow, etc. .


