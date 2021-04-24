In need of a new router

What I have now is:
- Cable Modem (1G/2.5G)
- ER-Lite (1G x 3)
- 1Gx24 manages (x2) switches (3G backbone)
- Ubiquite AP (1G)
- Nothing over 1G
I'm also trying to get a bit of future proof. The ER-Lite lasted quite a few years (good). I'd like this FW to last a bit longer since I'm sure I'll be spending a pretty penny for this. :-)
BTW, I'm now playing with 400G ethernets (optic) bundled into LAGs and I'm hearing the labs will have 800G soon. I was pretty sure I wouldn't ever see 10G into the home but I may live long enough for 40G to the home. And no I'm not building with that much future proof but 10G does sound like a good idea now.
PS: No Microsoft! My mind works best with Unix (Unix/Linux/BSD).
Edited by linuxha, 23 April 2021 - 08:39 PM.