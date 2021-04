Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM

Hello CT members:

My wife is in need of a good book/video source(s) on quickly getting up to speed on Python. Of course I will search on Google, but I'd far more trust advice from our membership here first.

She is an experienced programmer starting out with C, then C++ and onto Visual C++ and has also learned Lua and some others on an 'as needed' basis (i.e. not detailed knowledge, just enough to get a specific task accomplished).

Any help and advice would be appreciated.

Thanks,

BSR