Typically shut off the phone when home and last few years have been using VPN to my PFSense box when using the Laptop / Tablet / phone away from home.
Recently installed NextTracks on my current Android 10.X phone.
NextTracks
A tracking app that doesn't compromise privacy.
NextTracks is a fork of OwnTracks which doesn't use Google Play Services.
It allows you to track the locations of your devices.
Supported Protocols: HTTP and MQTT
Features:
* You can use your own server.
* Map that shows your markers with your devices in it.
* Set waypoints to get a notification when a device leaves or joins a region (Geofencing).
* Friend List (each friend is a device, can be multiple per person) with their current address.
* Configurable to only publish manually or on significant movements.
So via VPN configured it to connect to my home MQTT broker.
The MQTT message looks like this:
{"_type":"location","acc":10,"alt":179,"batt":92,"bs":1,"conn":"w","created_at":1619369079,"lat":4x,xxx"lon":-8x.xxx,"t":"u","tid":"01","tst":1619369080,"vac":3,"vel":0}
With HA / NextTracks plugin it creates an overlay of mobile devices over the maps present in HA.
Tracking your Android phone with MQTT
