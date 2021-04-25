Tracking your Android phone with MQTT

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM



NextTracks is a fork of OwnTracks which doesn't use Google Play Services.



It allows you to track the locations of your devices.



Supported Protocols: HTTP and MQTT



Features:



* You can use your own server.

* Map that shows your markers with your devices in it.

* Set waypoints to get a notification when a device leaves or joins a region (Geofencing).

* Friend List (each friend is a device, can be multiple per person) with their current address.

* Configurable to only publish manually or on significant movements.





So via VPN configured it to connect to my home MQTT broker.



The MQTT message looks like this:



{"_type":"location","acc":10,"alt":179,"batt":92,"bs":1,"conn":"w","created_at":1619369079,"lat":4x,xxx"lon":-8x.xxx,"t":"u","tid":"01","tst":1619369080,"vac":3,"vel":0}





With HA / NextTracks plugin it creates an overlay of mobile devices over the maps present in HA.







