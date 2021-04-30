Wiring Contacts for External Doors that also have heavy Security Screen Doors

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Security Screen Doors are the norm in Australia especially in the tropics where the mosquitos can try & carry us away, while other times they are needed to stop flies.

Our security screens are stainless steel mesh "Crim Safe" that are fitted to the outside of our doors.

The mesh is heavy & can't be easily cut.

It is held in by fairly thick aluminium strips that are screwed very regularly.

Three point locking locks are fitted.

You can't cut or kick your way through the Crim Safe although I guess a modern battery operated angle grinder would work.

If the Security Screen Door is locked then it doesn't matter if the Exterior Door just inside it is open.

If the Exterior Door is closed then it doesn't matter if the Security Screen Door just outside it is open or closed.

If one or the other is secured then the system is secure.

I can use a pair of reed contacts (one on each door) wired so that if Exterior Door is closed then the Security Screen Door contacts are bypassed so that it isn't detected or I suppose it can be done with programming.

What is the best way to do this?

I will be using a M1Gold.

I haven't started playing with the programming yet.

Thanks,

Brian.