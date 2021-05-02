Bug in PFSense 2.5.1?

Posted 02 May 2021 - 08:17 AM

Disconnecting or removing power or rebooting Arris Surfboard SB-6190 disconnects PFSense from the modem. The only solution is to bounce or reboot PFSense.

The only mechanism to bounce the modem is to power it off or reboot it via the XFinity online gui / diagnostics.

Personally here the main WAN link fails over to the LTE WAN link and the VOIP phones continue to function.

I do not recall this happening with PFSense 2.4.5.

Tried changing the DHCP settings on the WAN link and it did not work.

The current solution to fix this is a band aid fix (mickey mouse) using a small Gb switch between the modem and the PFSense WAN port.

The modem, PFSense box and managed switches are all on a UPS here. Test it yourself with whatever modem / ISP connection you are utilizing. Most likely you will not see this issue if you are using a combo router / AP / Switch and bridging the connection.

This week testing PFSense box #2 in house #2 with PFSense 2.4.5 to see if the issue is there too.