ELK M1 Gold with a 24VDC supply?

Greetings from Colombia;I am cleaning up my alarm cabinet, following a lightning induced power-surge, which crawled into the panel through the hardwired front gate, jumped the relays, fried the ELK output, took out the RS232, fried the M1XEP and finally got to a stop at the ethernet switch inside the cabinet, frying it too. I have surge protection on the whole house and the panel... but not on the cat 5 from the gate to the panel... Live and learn. Now I have surge protection on that line too and a hardened switch to the rest of the system... Fortunately insurance is picking up the damage and I'm getting everything replaced.There are a couple of really old threads about running the ELK M1 Gold off a DC supply, not sure they are still monitored...I have a couple of DIN Rail DC supplies in the cabinet, one 12V (up to 13.5V) and one 24V (down to 16V)... both are 5A. Can I use either of them to supply the ELK M1 Gold?Cheers;

Edited by TriLife, 02 May 2021 - 12:30 PM.