Ring Alarm from Amazon $50 off

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 AM

I purchased a Ring Alarm system for house #2. Price was right and it works fine as the hub has a backup SIM card in it which is included in the service.



I paid $100 for 12 months of service. Initially used the XFinity home set up.



I installed the hub in one hallway high up using a POE connection to power the device. I also am powering the keypads.



Using a Ring to MQTT plugin which allows viewing and managing the alarm via MQTT and Homeseer and Home Assistant.



I never enabled the battery monitoring assuming the batteries would work for 2-3 years.



Looking at the app the battery status are all red.



Looking at the MQTT message see this..like this much better than the icons I see on the Android web app.



{"batteryLevel":60,"batteryStatus":"ok",

"commStatus":"ok",

"firmwareStatus":"up-to-date",

"lastCommTime":"2021-05-03T15:34:28Z",

"lastUpdate":"2021-05-03T15:34:28Z",

"linkQuality":"ok","serialNumber":"Gxxx",

"tamperStatus":"ok"}



Only issue which I am addressing today is that the batteries for the 4 contact sensors and PIR (s) are showing red and have to be replaced today or tomorrow.



Wierd as I turned all of the sensors on in the same day in July, 2020. So maybe I purchased old stock generation 2 stuff.

Ring also sells a retrofit alarm kit for 8 contact sensors at $149 (which to me is a bit high).

Except for the POE wire to the hub it took maybe 30 minutes to install the sensors and another 10 minutes to configure the sensors.

Not bad for station monitoring with cellular backup except that everything is wireless.

Looks to be all Z-Wave contact sensors and PIRs and repeater.

Using the above mentioned Ring to MQTT plugin I have configured triggers and events that do TTS to Alexa Show devices. Works well.

Just enabled alarm status and door contact switches over to Alexa.

Doing the same here with the OmniLinkBridge OmniPro 2 panel sensors to TTS triggers (initially all SAPI and now SAPI and Alexa)