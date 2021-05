Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

Testing using Android, OpenVPN and VNC client to an OmniTouch Pro session on a one of my Windows tabletop tablets via a VPN to a Windows client via Android.

Tested all functions and works fine. I configured it to fill the screen and can enlarge or make the screen small. Using designer I can design a Windows touch screen for the Android. I also tested using RDP to an OmniTouch client session in Windows 2016. I like using VNC better.

You can also design an interface with Homeseer Touch designer for the Android, Windows or iOS.