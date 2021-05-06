Low household AC voltage

Posted 06 May 2021 - 10:12 PM

This can be caused by where water meter techs that disconnect ground connection around the water meter, or you never had one and the meter has been replaced with the new plastic type or plastic plumbing.

This shouldn't make a difference to your electrical service, but as Ral posted above, if your neutral has a bad connection the ground can substitute for the neutral until it becomes dry earth, poor connection, or becomes disconnected.

However, you likely need to get your utility involved so they can check connections inside your meter base as well as the neutral connection as your street transformer. Ask if they can check your grounding connections. Your property and your responsibility inside your home but most are good enough to give help where they can. Buy them a coffee.

Edited by LarrylLix, 06 May 2021 - 10:16 PM.