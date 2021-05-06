Low household AC voltage

I thought about moving one to a different circuit (to see if it's "circuit related"), but it's a pain to shut down and restart the electronics that are attached. Wish I could find my multimeter.
Thanks,
Ira
Edited by Ira, 06 May 2021 - 05:40 PM.
Jump to content
Posted 06 May 2021 - 04:12 PM
Edited by Ira, 06 May 2021 - 05:40 PM.
Posted 06 May 2021 - 06:42 PM
Edited by RAL, 06 May 2021 - 06:48 PM.
Posted 06 May 2021 - 10:12 PM
This can be caused by where water meter techs that disconnect ground connection around the water meter, or you never had one and the meter has been replaced with the new plastic type or plastic plumbing.
This shouldn't make a difference to your electrical service, but as Ral posted above, if your neutral has a bad connection the ground can substitute for the neutral until it becomes dry earth, poor connection, or becomes disconnected.
However, you likely need to get your utility involved so they can check connections inside your meter base as well as the neutral connection as your street transformer. Ask if they can check your grounding connections. Your property and your responsibility inside your home but most are good enough to give help where they can. Buy them a coffee.
Edited by LarrylLix, 06 May 2021 - 10:16 PM.
Posted 06 May 2021 - 10:39 PM
Once again, as it get later in the evening/night, the voltage slowly increases. Right now, about six hours from my original post, the UPS's are showing 115 volts.
Posted Yesterday, 06:43 AM
@Ira,
I would find that VOM you were writing about or purchase one from Amazon and take some measurements.
Years ago here and right after I moved in and was adding circuits to my computer room (basement) I found a split neutral circuit. (two circuits, 2 hot leads and one neutral lead). I never understook why the shortcut was done.
A few years ago a tree root shorted one of the main house leads to ground.
It happened on a Sunday morning. Electric company tech came over and bypassed the wire using an outside plug replacing the meter to use only two main leads of three. Electric company had to dig under the tree to reconnect the wires just as the first winter snow fell. Recalling now it was an everygreen tree about 3 foot tall when I moved in and becoming some 30 plus feet after 10 years.
Posted Yesterday, 08:44 AM
IN Canada the rules are 120Vac +/- 10%. That is 108 to 132 Volts. I believe that would apply to the US N.E.C also. Outside of that, the utility is required to make a correction.
Mind you we inherited many farms as we had rural customers dumped on us, at the long end of pole lines (miles of #6 copper) that got replaced later that went higher and lower than the specs. and it took years to give them decent voltage.
Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 08:45 AM.
Posted Yesterday, 12:29 PM
IN Canada the rules are 120Vac +/- 10%. That is 108 to 132 Volts. I believe that would apply to the US N.E.C also.
Here (US), the standard is +/-5%, so 114 to 126V. I thought that applied to Canada, too, but perhaps I misunderstood.
Posted Yesterday, 01:08 PM
Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 01:16 PM.
Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM
The US tolerance of +/-5% is actually an ANSI standard, and is the normal voltage to be delivered at the customer's service entrance. The utilities can adjust voltages up or down along the distribution network through the use of taps on the distribution transformers so that they can meet this requirement.
There is a second range, Range B, which is +6% to -13% (127V to 110V) that the voltage is allowed to be in for short periods due to infrequent events.
Here's a pretty good overview.
If the OP is seeing voltages as low as 100V, he's below even the Range B limits.
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
We very seldom adjusted the taps on distribution transformers as it caused bigger problems with high voltage under light loading, and the feeder could never be backed up from the other end of the feed, creating a less secure system, only being capable of a single source. Distribution transformers typically came with 0, +/-2.5%, and +/-5% taps. Not enough to compensate for long multi-drop feeds in the rural areas.
I really doubt utilities can actually achieve a +/- 5% delivery tolerance, everywhere. Very short feeder runs would have to be used, or extreme conductor sizes. We installed inline automatic tapchangers to compensate further for extreme cases, but they still could never maintain that tight of a variance after another mile or two of line length. They also made reverse feeding a circuit even more complex and can quickly make the system very unstable with ferroresonnance problems. We saw this on a few long runs where some farms got voltages ranges from 95 volts to 160 volts due to long runs and tapping up transformers. There is definitely limits for this technique in some applications.
The OP definitely should not be getting 100v but if they could even tap his transformer up 14% to get 114v his lighter load voltage would be 120v x 114% = 136.8v, enough to damage some household equipment, or cause some short life. He needs to move closer to the last substation.
Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 11:33 PM.
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
he OP definitely should not be getting 100v but if they could even tap his transformer up 14% to get 114v his lighter load voltage would be 120v x 114% = 136.8v, enough to damage some household equipment, or cause some short life. He needs to move closer to the last substation.
I agree, the OP's problem is not something to be addressed through tap changes since he sees such a variation in voltage range. If it is a utility problem, a voltage swing that large makes me think it could be an open neutral. Or, if it is just on one leg of his service, perhaps a high resistance in the hot wire feeding that leg. Of course, at this point we don't even know if it is occurring on anything but that one circuit within the house. Knowing what voltages he sees in the breaker panel would be very helpful in narrowing it down.
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users