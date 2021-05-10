New Homeowner Seeking Advice on OmniPro II

Posted Today, 11:53 AM

Hi everyone,

I recently joined your website after reading a lot of info on OmniPro. To start, I know literally nothing about this system (or home automation in general for that matter). I recently purchased a home and we are undergoing a remodel, and it has the OmniPro II system. I have no reason to believe it is not functional, but I am not sure everything works. From what I have been able to gather it provides the following functions in our home:

Door and window monitors/alarms

Intercom/Sound/Speakers - integrates with a Russound receiver and speaker system (there's a "ComPoint ISH1" hub)

Doorbell

Thermostat for heat and AC

And probably more...I also have a "WaterCop" system that has sensors throughout house to detect moisture and turns off my water if I have a leak, but not sure if it is part of or integrated with OmniPro.

I would like to keep the system and utilize these features (especially security, and I want to add outdoor security cameras), but I am concerned after reading about the discontinuation of OmniPro.

If I decide to keep the system, still have lots of questions:

How do I login to manage/evaluate the system?

Does it require software upgrades and how would I do that?

Will I be able to get support from somewhere on the initial "re-setup"?

Should I purchase parts that might soon be not available (i.e. controller board, sensors, touchscreen controls)?

Is anyone able to offer some direction on the best way to proceed? Or who I might talk to? Are there consultants/experts still available for this system?

Looking for advice/help...

Thanks!

Brian

Encinitas, CA