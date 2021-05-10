Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

New Homeowner Seeking Advice on OmniPro II

Started by BrianM , Today, 11:53 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 BrianM

BrianM

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 11:53 AM

Hi everyone,

 
I recently joined your website after reading a lot of info on OmniPro. To start, I know literally nothing about this system (or home automation in general for that matter). I recently purchased a home and we are undergoing a remodel, and it has the OmniPro II system. I have no reason to believe it is not functional, but I am not sure everything works. From what I have been able to gather it provides the following functions in our home:
  • Door and window monitors/alarms
  • Intercom/Sound/Speakers - integrates with a Russound receiver and speaker system (there's a "ComPoint ISH1" hub)
  • Doorbell
  • Thermostat for heat and AC
  • And probably more...I also have a "WaterCop" system that has sensors throughout house to detect moisture and turns off my water if I have a leak, but not sure if it is part of or integrated with OmniPro.
I would like to keep the system and utilize these features (especially security, and I want to add outdoor security cameras), but I am concerned after reading about the discontinuation of OmniPro.
 
If I decide to keep the system, still have lots of questions:
  • How do I login to manage/evaluate the system?
  • Does it require software upgrades and how would I do that?
  • Will I be able to get support from somewhere on the initial "re-setup"?
  • Should I purchase parts that might soon be not available (i.e. controller board, sensors, touchscreen controls)?
Is anyone able to offer some direction on the best way to proceed? Or who I might talk to? Are there consultants/experts still available for this system? 
 
Looking for advice/help...
 
Thanks!
Brian
Encinitas, CA

Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·