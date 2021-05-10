Cell plans/coverage issues

Posted 10 May 2021 - 04:09 PM

I've been using T-Mobile since AT&T spammed my grandfathered accounts (from the 1990's). I purchased no contract T-Mobile SIMs after that. They were unlimited in the beginning then they capped the internet accounts. Recently they went back to unlimited in celebration of their merger and my long time use (?).

As part of our unlimited upgrade, we want to say thank you for being a loyal T-Mobile or Sprint customer by upgrading your limited data plan to unlimited at no additional cost to you! Beginning April 18, 2021 most customers will automatically get unlimited high speed smartphone data at no additional cost on all current lines T-Mobile provided an in house T-Mobile repeater for me. (X2 homes). It works OK. One unit goes by a window and the other is inside of the home.

I have one SIM plugged in to a Yeacomm P21 CPE. The CPE has an RJ-11 cable which works fine with a regular telephone. I am using the CPE as a backup to the internet and a back up to phones.