Cell plans/coverage issues

A bit of background. We live in an suburban area of somewhat low density - most people around us have at least an acre and 5 acres isn't too uncommon. More dense areas are within a mile. We had ATT but decided to switch to Tmobile as it was a bit cheaper and they touted their network. We aren't heavy users needing high speed - we just want something that works.
The coverage of ATT was pretty good here but if I was near my PC in the basement I had a bit of trouble with weak signals. Not a real problem and easily worked around - just leave the cell on the other side of the room. Once on a call it wouldn't drop no matter where I was.
Tmobile allowed us to do wifi calling, something that ATT didn't only because it was an unlocked phone not purchased from ATT but a model they also sell. Crazy but that's what I was told.
Wifi calling works great when it works. But apparently we need enough of a cell signal for the phone to switch to it. I have gotten no provisioning messages several times at home and have to go outside to get a usable signal.
I am a bit worried this is going to be an ongoing issue and maybe I should have stayed with what worked.
No idea if Tmobile supports home repeaters.
I do know that they have a cell connected unit they use for supplying wired/wireless internet to homes. That's how they avoid having to lay cable or fiber.
The Tmobile online map shows weak signal where I am.
