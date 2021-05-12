Tmobile locked my previously unlocked phone!

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Switched to TMobile from ATT with an unlocked phone. Reception was terrible at home so we decided to go with Cricket. Cricket is owned by ATT and uses the same towers. Cricket said they couldn't transfer the phone to them as it was locked. TMobile said they didn't lock it and I should talk to Best Buy (where I bought the phone) or ATT but it is obviously not them as it hasn't been locked since I bought it about 5 years ago. We were able to port our numbers to new phones but upset that TMobile locked the phone without telling us. Will be paying a visit to their store but I expect the runaround and denials. Anyone have any experience with this?