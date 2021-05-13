HikVision Doorbell RTSP-ONVIF-JPG

Just a quickie summary post relating to the Hikvision DB stuff. I have disconnected the cloud app as I have no use for it.
1 - Hikvision Video to OmniTouch screens using JPG. Very slow on the OmniTouch 5.7e screens. Really fast on the Omnitouch Pro touchscreens.
In PCA configure DB as follows:
IP Camera Name: Doorbell
Type: User Defined JPEG
Address / URL: hxxp://192.168.244.152/onvif/snapshot.jpg
2 - Zoneminder
Auto configures via ONVIF
3 - Blue Iris (gifted to me to test AI / facial recognition)
Auto configures via ONVIF
4 - Homeseer Touch using JPG captures:
Address / URL: hxxp://192.168.244.152/onvif/snapshot.jpg
5 - Amazon Alexa Show devices
Use Monocle
"Alexa show me the front door"
6 - DB PIR use:
A - Onvif to MQTT and Home Assistant ONVIF add on.
B - connectivity to OmniPro2 panel zone is via an ESP Tasmota relay and python script ==> Homeseer Omni Plugin and Home Assistant OmniLinkBridge.
C - Homeseer connectivity is via mcsMQTT and using Microsoft SAPI voice announcement
D - Home Assistant Alexa TTS is using the Alexa Media Plugin for HA.