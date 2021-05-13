Jump to content


HikVision Doorbell RTSP-ONVIF-JPG

Started by pete_c , Today, 11:02 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 11:02 AM

Just a quickie summary post relating to the Hikvision DB stuff.  I have disconnected the cloud app as I have no use for it.

 

 

1 - Hikvision Video to OmniTouch screens using JPG.  Very slow on the OmniTouch 5.7e screens.  Really fast on the Omnitouch Pro touchscreens.

 

In PCA configure DB as follows:

 

IP Camera Name:  Doorbell

Type: User Defined JPEG

Address / URL:  hxxp://192.168.244.152/onvif/snapshot.jpg

 

2 - Zoneminder

 

Auto configures via ONVIF

 

3 - Blue Iris (gifted to me to test AI / facial recognition)

 

Auto configures via ONVIF

 

4 - Homeseer Touch using JPG captures:

 

Address / URL:  hxxp://192.168.244.152/onvif/snapshot.jpg

 

5 - Amazon Alexa Show devices

 

Use Monocle

 

"Alexa show me the front door"

 

6 - DB PIR use:

A - Onvif to MQTT  and Home Assistant ONVIF add on.

B - connectivity to OmniPro2 panel zone is via an ESP Tasmota relay and python script ==> Homeseer Omni Plugin and Home Assistant OmniLinkBridge.

C - Homeseer connectivity is via mcsMQTT and using Microsoft SAPI voice announcement

D - Home Assistant Alexa TTS is using the Alexa Media Plugin for HA.

 


