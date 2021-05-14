Wiring main box, DSC alarm

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

I'm planning to install a DSC 1832 hardwired system, with about 20 zones. Was planning to surface mount the panel on the sheetrock wall of a walk-in closet in the MBR, with all cables coming down from the attic inside a conduit that's also surface-monuted I noticed the DSC panel box for the Powerseries comes with only 3/4 inch cut outs on top, though there two. Twenty cables of 4 conductor wire though is never going to fit through one 3/4 conduit, and I think would be tight in two of them. That's assuming that the 40% NEC rule on conduit fill isn't applicable here, which i'm still not sure about.

There's the really big hole in the back of the panel--is that what's meant to carry the majority of cables? If so, it seems like a lot of fishing down the wall.

What's the proper way to run a slew of cables to a surface mounted box in a living space?

Thanks.