Asus mesh doesn't seem to be working...

Got two RT-AC68U routers about 6 months ago to get better coverage at the ends of the house and outside in the yard. The main one is on one end of the house and the other in the far side of the garage about 50 - 60 ft apart. Wire connection between them. I get full bars when near the primary one. Thought the second one was working well when first set up as I had a good signal outside where it was marginal before. Now I don't seem to be getting a better signal when near the second one. I can unplug it and don't see a difference in signal strength on the phone wifi indicator. I checked the router web page and with the phone laying about 2 ft from the second router it still shows zero connections to it and all on the primary one. I checked the firmware and updated to the current version and still the same thing.
Any suggestions?