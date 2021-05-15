Asus mesh doesn't seem to be working...

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

If you are using the AiMesh then one router (usually the one connected to the modem) must be set up as the master router. The second outer will be a slave and will not be accessible. The master does all the settings and controls the slave router. Sometimes this take a few minutes to become effective. The second router will be set up by the master to enable it to become a slave. To swap them you will need to start over to set up the modem end unit to become the master and then factory reset the slave to be found and programed by the master. It is a PITA to swap their functions.

I have 12v muffin fans sitting on top of my three ASUS routers running on the 5v supply from their USB2 ports (slow speed). They tend to overheat in the summer and can cause all kinds of mysterious problems when they are worked very hard with a lot of devices and data bandwidth. ASUS has stuffed two many cores and CPU speed into such small boxes.

I have disabled the band switching and load balancing features. Many pieces of my WiFi equipment will not tolerate band switching or even router switching without being reset and starting over.