Need New Home NAS - Thinking of Going w/ Synology

Started by BraveSirRobbin , Yesterday, 05:30 PM

#1 BraveSirRobbin

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

My trusty DLink DNS-323 has failed (two bay NAS) and I'm in need of a new, modern device for our home.  We don't stream or record security cameras on a NAS, only need very reliable "local" file storage.

 

I'm thinking of going with a Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+ with two Western Digital Red SA500 1TB SSD (made for NAS use).

 

What are forum members using for home NAS applications (and with what hard drives).  I don't want the noise of mechanical drives spinning and really don't need their larger storage options; but, are SSD's reliable for NAS use in terms of reliability?

 

I've read a bunch of reviews, but wanted to see some opinions here.

 

Thanks,

 

BSR


#2 LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

I use a WD small 2.5" ? pocket drive connected to my router via USB 3.0. USB powered and it doesn't make a sound that I have heard. My ASUS routers spin it down when not in use to preserve life etc.. Very fast once spinning up again.


#3 RAL

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

I use a QNAP TS-431+  4-bay NAS with Western Digital 4TB Red hard disks.   It's extremely quiet.  I can't hear any noise unless I'm sitting right next to it, and even then, the noise level is very low.   It's been running flawlessly for 4-1/2 years.  

 

I still trust hard disks more than I trust SSDs for reliability.  But running the NAS in RAID mode should provide adequate protection with either type.


