Need New Home NAS - Thinking of Going w/ Synology

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

My trusty DLink DNS-323 has failed (two bay NAS) and I'm in need of a new, modern device for our home. We don't stream or record security cameras on a NAS, only need very reliable "local" file storage.

I'm thinking of going with a Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+ with two Western Digital Red SA500 1TB SSD (made for NAS use).

What are forum members using for home NAS applications (and with what hard drives). I don't want the noise of mechanical drives spinning and really don't need their larger storage options; but, are SSD's reliable for NAS use in terms of reliability?

I've read a bunch of reviews, but wanted to see some opinions here.

Thanks,

BSR