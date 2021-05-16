OMNI II Pro Lighting Level 65% for 30 Minutes turns off then back ON?

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

It seems I have had issues with "Light Level" before. I am attempting to shut off earlier than what is timed, but maintain it at 65% during timer count down.This is ALC control. I may misunderstand how "Lighting Level" worksI just discovered a step light was still on about 11:30 PM after it was timed to turn off (at least that was my intent).The Code is below that turns it on, and Macro Trigger to shut it off early84. TIMED 60 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSSTHEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%THEN Security Lights Front & Garage ON85. // Change based on Sun Position86. TIMED 90 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSSAND IF DAYLIGHT SAVING LIGHT FLAG IS ACTIVEAND IF MONTH IS LESS THAN MayTHEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%87. TIMED 12:01 AM MTWTFSSAND IF Indoor Motion Detectected OFFTHEN Entry_Steps OFF89. WHEN FamRoom-ExitWHEN FAM-TVSpots OFFAND IF TIME IS GREATER THAN 9:00 PMAND IF Get Ready for Bed Flag OFFTHEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65% FOR 30 MINUTESTHEN Get Ready for Bed Flag ON FOR 2 HOURSThe timer starts from Line 89, but once 30 minutes expires it turns off and then back on to 65%Is lighting level a temporary command, and then returns back to previous state?I have experienced behavior issues with "Lighting Level" in the past, and maybe it's for temporary setting. Can someone clarify?

Edited by SierraTech, Yesterday, 07:05 PM.