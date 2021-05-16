OMNI II Pro Lighting Level 65% for 30 Minutes turns off then back ON?

This is ALC control. I may misunderstand how "Lighting Level" works
I just discovered a step light was still on about 11:30 PM after it was timed to turn off (at least that was my intent).
The Code is below that turns it on, and Macro Trigger to shut it off early
84. TIMED 60 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSS
THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%
THEN Security Lights Front & Garage ON
85. // Change based on Sun Position
86. TIMED 90 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSS
AND IF DAYLIGHT SAVING LIGHT FLAG IS ACTIVE
AND IF MONTH IS LESS THAN May
THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%
87. TIMED 12:01 AM MTWTFSS
AND IF Indoor Motion Detectected OFF
THEN Entry_Steps OFF
89. WHEN FamRoom-Exit
WHEN FAM-TVSpots OFF
AND IF TIME IS GREATER THAN 9:00 PM
AND IF Get Ready for Bed Flag OFF
THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65% FOR 30 MINUTES
THEN Get Ready for Bed Flag ON FOR 2 HOURS
The timer starts from Line 89, but once 30 minutes expires it turns off and then back on to 65%
Is lighting level a temporary command, and then returns back to previous state?
I have experienced behavior issues with "Lighting Level" in the past, and maybe it's for temporary setting. Can someone clarify?
