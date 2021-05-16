Jump to content


OMNI II Pro Lighting Level 65% for 30 Minutes turns off then back ON?

Started by SierraTech , Yesterday, 06:54 PM

#1 SierraTech

SierraTech

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

It seems I have had issues with "Light Level" before. I am attempting to shut off earlier than what is timed, but maintain it at 65% during timer count down.
 
This is ALC control. I may misunderstand how "Lighting Level" works
 
I just discovered a step light was still on about 11:30 PM after it was timed to turn off (at least that was my intent).
 
The Code is below that turns it on, and Macro Trigger to shut it off early
 

84.    TIMED 60 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSS
                       THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%
                       THEN Security Lights Front & Garage ON
 
85. // Change based on Sun Position
 
86.    TIMED 90 MINUTES BEFORE SUNSET MTWTFSS
               AND IF DAYLIGHT SAVING LIGHT FLAG IS ACTIVE
               AND IF MONTH IS LESS THAN May
                        THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65%
 
87.    TIMED 12:01 AM MTWTFSS
                  AND IF Indoor Motion Detectected OFF
                        THEN Entry_Steps OFF
 
89.    WHEN FamRoom-Exit
         WHEN FAM-TVSpots OFF
                 AND IF TIME IS GREATER THAN 9:00 PM
                 AND IF Get Ready for Bed Flag OFF
                       THEN SET LIGHTING LEVEL Entry_Steps TO 65% FOR 30 MINUTES
                       THEN Get Ready for Bed Flag ON FOR 2 HOURS
 
 
The timer starts from Line 89, but once 30 minutes expires it turns off and then back on to 65%
 
Is lighting level a temporary command, and then returns back to previous state?
 
I have experienced behavior issues with "Lighting Level" in the past, and maybe it's for temporary setting. Can someone clarify?

Edited by SierraTech, Yesterday, 07:05 PM.

