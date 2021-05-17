OmniPro II Sensor Issues

Posted Yesterday, 12:05 PM

I have an OmniPro II running 4.0B firmware. I am seeing several of my sensors show up incorrectly and I'm not sure why. I am using a CADDX wireless bridge to tie in a workshop to my existing home security. The battery and supervisor are both tied to separate zones and are set as auxillary. The supervisor shows as secure but the battery shows as not ready. Could this be due to the fact that I have not configured any other sensors on the bridge yet?

I also have an HAI ER Outdoor Temperature sensor connected to my main panel. It is currently set as ER Outdoor Temp and appears to be working fine with the exception that it always shows as not ready. I have tried changing the zone type with no luck. Not sure where to look from here.

I'm hoping some of the HAI experts on here can chime in and point me in a direction.