Experience with Netatmo?

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

Netatmo is a French company that has been around a while. I'm looking for something like a Ring Spotlight Cam but without cloud charges, Amazon spying, and annoyances. They make a smart camera with all the features of the Ring Spotlight Cam and then some. Stores to a built-in SD card but can also FTP to a server. Even better, it can identify cars, humans and animals. I have lots of animals out so the ring cam is always going off. Yes the Ring Cam can identify humans but I do want to record the animals, just not alarm for them, and the Ring can't do that. This camera is a direct replacement for Ring, a 120V connection.

They make a doorbell too, but pretty pricey.