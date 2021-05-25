Jump to content


Dealer PC Access new version issue

Started by jeff1 , Today, 08:24 AM

#1 jeff1

jeff1

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

I was surprised to see a new version dated Feb 2021.  I updated and the new version crashes immediately when it is run.  I have upgraded with every new version since 1999 and NEVER had an issue.  I wish I would have copied the old version before updating, but with that track record of never having an issue, it did not even occur to me before updating.  Now I can't find any way to get the old version back or support for this issue.  Is there still a support number I can call about this?  Or will it be hard to find anyone at Leviton who can help?  Someone has to be there if they pushed an update out 3 months ago.

 

The event viewer shows an error that starts with CLR, so I have updated .NET runtime, but still no luck.  Does anyone know what version of .NET this is built with?


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 08:56 AM

Welcome to Cocoontech Jeff.


