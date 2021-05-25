Dealer PC Access new version issue

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

I was surprised to see a new version dated Feb 2021. I updated and the new version crashes immediately when it is run. I have upgraded with every new version since 1999 and NEVER had an issue. I wish I would have copied the old version before updating, but with that track record of never having an issue, it did not even occur to me before updating. Now I can't find any way to get the old version back or support for this issue. Is there still a support number I can call about this? Or will it be hard to find anyone at Leviton who can help? Someone has to be there if they pushed an update out 3 months ago.

The event viewer shows an error that starts with CLR, so I have updated .NET runtime, but still no luck. Does anyone know what version of .NET this is built with?