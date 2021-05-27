Weather, weather alerts and Lightning on Home Assistant

Posted Today, 05:57 AM

For years have been watching the weather with Homeseer running applications and having connectivity to the Davis weather station.

Now testing the connectivity to weather with Home Assistant baby step fashion.

Pieces that I am using.

1 - HA plugin using Weather forecast from met.no, delivered by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

Meteorologisk institutt (Met.no)

2 - Lightning (always enjoyed watching lightning - tracking lightning) - still have 1-Wire lightning sensor and RPi lightning sensor in place.

3 - Local NOAA weather alerts - currently configured to trigger Alexa Weather alerts via HA. - also still have in place a NOAA radio weather alerts device.