WOL to start PC after power outage?

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

I have a linux box with a power supply that doesn't always restart after a short power outage. It restarts fine automatically for longer outages but if it is less than about a second it doesn't. It's my video recorder. And we sometimes have short outages in the middle of the night and I don't notice the PC is off.



I am thinking I can send a wake on lan signal from another pc to wake it up. So my thought was to write a small script that tries to ping the machine and if it isn't up then send a wol packet. And do that periodically - maybe every hour or 15 minutes or something like that.



It then occurred to me that checking may not be needed. Perhaps I could just send the wol every 15 minutes and if the machine was already running it wouldn't cause any issue and just be ignored.

I could write a script but if it is just sending wol I could set that to run in cron on another linux box.

Seem like a reasonable plan? Other ideas? (the power supply has done this since it was new but wasn't able to return it - otherwise works fine so not looking to replace it).