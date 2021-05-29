Jump to content


WOL to start PC after power outage?

Started by JimS , Today, 07:17 AM

#1 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

I have a linux box with a power supply that doesn't always restart after a short power outage. It restarts fine automatically for longer outages but if it is less than about a second it doesn't. It's my video recorder.  And we sometimes have short outages in the middle of the night and I don't notice the PC is off.

I am thinking I can send a wake on lan signal from another pc to wake it up. So my thought was to write a small script that tries to ping the machine and if it isn't up then send a wol packet. And do that periodically - maybe every hour or 15 minutes or something like that.

It then occurred to me that checking may not be needed. Perhaps I could just send the wol every 15 minutes and if the machine was already running it wouldn't cause any issue and just be ignored.

 

I could write a script but if it is just sending wol I could set that to run in cron on another linux box.

 

Seem like a reasonable plan?  Other ideas?  (the power supply has done this since it was new but wasn't able to return it - otherwise works fine so not looking to replace it).

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Here have my Linux server and Windows servers on UPS's.  Two on are USB / serially connected to BSD servers and one is serially connected to a Windows server.
 
Specfically have my combo MythTV / Squeezeserver box running on Ubuntu 18.04 on a UPS.  That said I do not record much with it lately.
 
You can run a python script to send a WOL command (IE: wakeonlan 2.0.1)
 
or if you are using Home Assistant using a WOL plugin or same with Homeseer.
 
PSFSense and OpenWRT also have a wake on lan feature that is part of the OS.

Make sure that the PC in question works with WOL testing it first. I had to modify my tabletop touchscreens NIC bios to work with WOL using a Realtek bios firmware upgrading software. Modifications were switching the BIOS on these devices from EFI (first generation) bios to Seabios (x86). Odd that the network chip on the motherboard had no mac address or OS.

 

Thinking I mentioned that way back I was involved in the initial development of the Fingbox.  (intially developed in Italy then built for distribution in Taiwan - "the Swede".)  I have one sitting here that I never used if you want it.  


#3 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Turned on wake on lan in the bios and that works.

 

For some reason

sudo etherwake MACID

doesn't work but

sudo wakeonlan MACID

does.  (Think I don't need sudo with wakeonlan)


#4 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 10:49 AM

Here have my Linux server and Windows servers on UPS's.  

 

+1 on using a UPS to smooth out the power hiccups.  Outright outages are bad, but so are under/over-voltage situations.  

Just plan on the UPS batteries being 3-4 year maintenance items.  There's even a Homeseer plug-in now that can be configured to add virtual battery devices to give you a place to track the dates (and issue suitable alerts as the time comes due).

I seem to recall having similar issues with etherwake.  This page mentions a potential reason why:  https://wiki.debian.org/WakeOnLan

wakeonlan is a program that uses UDP packets not TCP, and hence does not need to be run as root. It is also slightly more configurable.

