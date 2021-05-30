Elk 6051 CO detector Transmitter loss

Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM

A few months ago we added 11 wireless devices to our Elk M1 system, including 4 CO detectors. One CO detector in a bedroom kept giving Transmitter loss errors, was eventually replaced with no further errors. Now a different 6051 is giving Transmitter errors about once every 3-4 weeks clearing after a day or so. Are there issues with these detectors? How can I quickly clear the error? Is this device also faulty. Checked installed firmware with Elk tech and was up to date. Thanks.