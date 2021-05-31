Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Sonoff RF 433Mhz Bridge to MQTT and PIR configuration

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 07:58 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10484 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 AM

Hardware used:

 

1 - Sonoff RF 433Mhz bridge upgraded with Tasmota firmware / Radio upgraded per Sonoff-RF-Bridge-433 purchased from Amazon

2 - Kerui 433Mhz PIR sensor purchased from Amazon

 

Tasmota Rules documentation ==> Tasmota Rules

 

The PIR only sends an on message so wrote a rule (per DigiBlur for an off message). 

 

I can automate this via Homeseer or Home Assistant if I wanted to.

 

On message

 

07:28:44.871 MQT: Sonoff_Bridge/PIR/RESULT/RESULT = {"Time":"2021-05-31T07:28:44","RfReceived":{"Sync":9370,"Low":310,"High":930, "Data":13689994,"RfKey":"None"}}

07:28:54.179 MQT: Sonoff_Bridge/PIR/RESULT/RESULT = {"Time":"2021-05-31T07:28:54","RfReceived":{"Sync":9260,"Low":320,"High":870, "Data":13689994,"RfKey":"None"}}

 

 

Rule enabled:

 

rule2 on RFReceived#data=13689994 do backlog publish2 Sonoff_Bridge/Motion1 ON; ruletimer1 5 endon on rules#timer=1 do publish2 Sonoff_Bridge/Motion1 OFF endon


rule2 1

 

Console view when running rule:07:41:25.926 MQT: Sonoff_Bridge/Motion1 = ON (retained)

07:41:26.179 MQT: Sonoff_Bridge/PIR/RESULT/RESULT = {"T1":5,"T2":0,"T3":0,"T4":0,"T5":0,"T6":0,"T7":0,"T8":0}
07:41:31.426 RUL: RULES#TIMER=1 performs "publish2 Sonoff_Bridge/Motion1 OFF"
07:41:31.433 MQT: Sonoff_Bridge/Motion1 = OFF (retained)


 

Currently using automation on a Tasmota ESP01 relay connected to one zone on the OmniPro panel.  Going to change this over to a rule instead of using automation.

 

New rule on the ESP01 relay connected to an OmniPro 2 zone.  The ESP01 relay and actions depend on the Hikvision Doorbell PIR.

 

rule2 on POWER1#STATE=1 do backlog publish2 Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 ON; ruletimer1 5 endon on rules#timer=1 do publish2 Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 OFF endon

rule2 1

 

Results via console.

Omni/HikVision_PIR/POWER = ON
07:49:07 RUL: POWER1#STATE=1 performs "backlog publish2 Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 ON; ruletimer1 5"
07:49:07 MQT: Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 = ON (retained)
07:49:07 MQT: Omni/HikVision_PIR/RESULT = {"T1":5,"T2":0,"T3":0,"T4":0,"T5":0,"T6":0,"T7":0,"T8":0}
07:49:08 MQT: Omni/HikVision_PIR/RESULT = {"POWER":"OFF"}
07:49:13 RUL: RULES#TIMER=1 performs "publish2 Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 OFF"
07:49:13 MQT: Omni/HikVision_PIR/Motion1 = OFF (retained)

 

Validated all the above with the MQTT explorer program.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·