Lost job? This program helps to earn a lot of money!

Posted Today, 11:08 AM

You work in SEO, SMM, online-marketing, or you work with cryptocurrency ?XEvil - the best captcha solver tool with unlimited number of captcha solutions, without thread number limits and highest precision!XEvil 5.0 support more than 12.000 types of image-captcha, included Google captcha, Yandex captcha, Microsoft captcha, Steam captcha, SolveMedia, ReCaptcha-2 and (YES!!!) ReCaptcha-3 too.1.)you can adjust logic for unstandard captchas2.)just start XEvil, press 1 button - and it's will automatically accept captchas from your application or script3.)0,01 seconds for simple captchas, about 20..40 seconds for ReCaptcha-2, and about 5...8 seconds for ReCaptcha-3You can use XEvil with any SEO/SMM software, any parser of password-checker, any analytics application, or any custom script:XEvil support most of well-known anti-captcha services API: 2Captcha, RuCaptcha.Com, AntiGate (Anti-Captcha), DeathByCaptcha, etc.Our customers save and earn a LOT of money!Interested? Just search in Google or YouTube "XEvil" for more infoYou read this - then it works!))XEvil.Net