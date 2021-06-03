Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Lost job? This program helps to earn a lot of money!

Started by HeatherMop , Today, 11:08 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 HeatherMop

HeatherMop

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 11:08 AM

b9fa6bd185a9.jpg

You work in SEO, SMM, online-marketing, or you work with cryptocurrency ? ;)

XEvil - the best captcha solver tool with unlimited number of captcha solutions, without thread number limits and highest precision!
XEvil 5.0 support more than 12.000 types of image-captcha, included Google captcha, Yandex captcha, Microsoft captcha, Steam captcha, SolveMedia, ReCaptcha-2 and (YES!!!) ReCaptcha-3 too.

1.) Flexibly: you can adjust logic for unstandard captchas
2.) Easy: just start XEvil, press 1 button - and it's will automatically accept captchas from your application or script
3.) Fast: 0,01 seconds for simple captchas, about 20..40 seconds for ReCaptcha-2, and about 5...8 seconds for ReCaptcha-3

You can use XEvil with any SEO/SMM software, any parser of password-checker, any analytics application, or any custom script:
XEvil support most of well-known anti-captcha services API: 2Captcha, RuCaptcha.Com, AntiGate (Anti-Captcha), DeathByCaptcha, etc.

Our customers save and earn a LOT of money!

Interested? Just search in Google or YouTube "XEvil" for more info
You read this - then it works! ;)))

XEvil.Net
Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·