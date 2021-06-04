Poltergeist with Alexa Show 8?

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

I have an old Pioneer Elite VSX-44 connected to my Roku TV. The Roku TV is not connected to the internet via Ethernet or Wireless.

Pioneer VSX-44 Manual

It is configured with 2 devices - Kodi (CEC) and a DTV NVR. The Pioneer is plugged in to the house network. I do not use the remote control features for the Pioneer on any phone.

The Pioneer is configured for 7.1 playback which works fine.

There is no LMS (Squeezeplayer) connectivity to the VSX-44.

Last night watching a movie I heard the Alexa Show 8 device in the home office start to speak like it was responding to a command.

The home office is on the second floor of the home.

Movie watched was: The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (2021)

The Alexa Show 8 started to play music.

The Alexa devices in the home are all connected to Home Assistant and I can see their status on the Alexa Media page. I looked at HA / Alexa Devices status this morning and saw this:

The odd thing here is that the Alexa Show 8 audio started to play on the rear channels of the VSX-44 as zone 2. The zone 2 audio is autonomous from main audio zone. There is no blue tooth interface on the Pioneer VSX-44. Zone 2 is not configured to connect to anything. When I shut off the receiver Zone 2 continued to play the Alexa Show 8 music. I do not use any of the features of the VSX-44 other than playback of the DTV NVR and Kodi box. (no radio et al). The Pioneer VSX-44 is connected to the house ethernet.

Finally used the VSX-44 remote control to shut off Zone 2 audio.

First time I have seen / heard this. How does this happen?