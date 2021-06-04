Jump to content


Poltergeist with Alexa Show 8?

Started by pete_c , Today, 07:17 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

I have an old Pioneer Elite VSX-44 connected to my Roku TV.  The Roku TV is not connected to the internet via Ethernet or Wireless.

 

Pioneer VSX-44 Manual

 

It is configured with 2 devices - Kodi (CEC) and a DTV NVR.  The Pioneer is plugged in to the house network.  I do not use the remote control features for the Pioneer on any phone.

 

The Pioneer is configured for 7.1 playback which works fine.

 

There is no LMS (Squeezeplayer) connectivity to the VSX-44.

 

Last night watching a movie I heard the Alexa Show 8 device in the home office start to speak like it was responding to a command.

The home office is on the second floor of the home.  

 

Movie watched was: The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (2021)

 

The Alexa Show 8 started to play music. 

 

The Alexa devices in the home are all connected to Home Assistant and I can see their status on the Alexa Media page.  I looked at HA / Alexa Devices status this morning and saw this:

 

AlexaShow8

 

The odd thing here is that the Alexa Show 8 audio started to play on the rear channels of the VSX-44 as zone 2.  The zone 2 audio is autonomous from main audio zone.  There is no blue tooth interface on the Pioneer VSX-44.  Zone 2 is not configured to connect to anything.  When I shut off the receiver Zone 2 continued to play the Alexa Show 8 music.  I do not use any of the features of the VSX-44 other than playback of the DTV NVR and Kodi box.  (no radio et al).  The Pioneer VSX-44 is connected to the house ethernet.

 

Finally used the VSX-44 remote control to shut off Zone 2 audio.

 

First time I have seen / heard this.  How does this happen?


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

The constant intelligent advertising is coming on Alexa boxes. Better get yoost to it.

 

Somebody needs to take these companies on, with a huge class action suit. I paid good money for my Alexa boxes and advertising was never agreed to in the price, at the time. To use it against me is just plain evil, and needs to be stepped on in the beginning, before it becomes accepted as commonplace and "normal".

 

 

OTOH: maybe hackers are getting into their systems??


#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

I have 4 Alexa Show devices and they are configured to show pictures from Amazon Photos in a screensaver. 

I did not much many advertisements coming from the Alexa show devices between pictures.  I did shut off those features a while ago.  Just wondering how the audio started to play on my VSX-44.  It was weird cuz I heard Alexa audio playback on my VSX-44 zone 2. And it came from the upstairs Amazon Show devices and not the downstairs ones. I also have an Amazon Dot connected to the whole house audio system with the microphone off.
The whole house audio (Russound) is not connected to the VSX-44. (7.1 speakers and 2 inputs and one output to the TV and using CEC).

The Kitchen / TV room Alexa devices have gone off speaking on their own before but never through the VSX-44.

A while back I disconnected the Roku TV from the internet because I would see advertisement pop ups relating to the movies I was streaming from the Linux KODI box (CEC) which bugged me.

I checked all of the Pioneer VSX-44 settings and see nothing configured that would be playing back Amazon Alexa sound. (VSX-44 and Alexa can be configured for DLNA).

#4 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

The Pioneer probably has DLNA services turned on and you've got it connected via Ethernet.

I think this is how Alexa can play music to Sonos devices, as they're also capable of DLNA.

Though I'm not aware of how, or even if, you'd configure an Alexa to use such a thing as an audio output.  Did you have the Pioneer in any sort of output Echo speaker group in the past? 

I was so thoroughly underwhelmed with Pioneer's zone support for playback that I gave up on it. 

The Roku using CEC data for advertising?  From data it's not involved in handling?  That's a rude intrusion. 


#5 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

And don't get me started on the hack potential for DLNA and other playback schemes.  Nearly no security at all.  It'd be the ONE thing that would drive me toward separating media devices from the rest of my network, if I was actually using any of them.  Which I'm not, as it's just far too fiddly for normal people to bother using.  Lots of potential but no complete follow-through support from enough systems to make it viable.


