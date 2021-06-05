-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Remote Pool light switch - UPB or ZWave?
#1
Posted 04 June 2021 - 11:03 PM
#2
Posted 04 June 2021 - 11:09 PM
Metal enclosure with an all RF device?
Edited by LarrylLix, 04 June 2021 - 11:09 PM.
#3
Posted 04 June 2021 - 11:31 PM
Thanks
Edited by Choots, 04 June 2021 - 11:32 PM.
#4
Posted 05 June 2021 - 01:09 AM
You didn't say which X10 devices you were using. When you say "there is no wires between the switch box and the relay location," do you mean you are using wireless X10 devices, or are the switch and relay both wired, but on different circuits?
If X10 wired devices worked, UPB should also work. zwave could be more hit or miss depending on your other zwave devices and their ability to receive and repeat signals if the switch and relay are too far apart for direct communication.
Another option would be Insteon.
#5
Posted 05 June 2021 - 05:58 AM
Some newer Insteon devices have an option to disable their RF, or powerline signals.
X10 does not use RF signals for most wired devices and may work perfectly, while I have seen a few attempt to put RF devices into metal pool controller boxes, resulting in total failures. In addition to the metal box shielding the signals from getting on or out, some were 12 x 18" boxes, and with a 2:3 dimension ratio, can make a perfect resonance chamber for the RF frequencies, possibly damaging the RF transmitters, and other equipment inside the box.
Edited by LarrylLix, 05 June 2021 - 05:59 AM.
#6
Posted 05 June 2021 - 10:09 AM
There are many folks still using X10 modules with the OmniPro panel and they work fine for them. Personally here went from X10 to UPB and have not had any issues.
I also utilize Home Assistant and there are HA Plugins for X10 and UPB. Personally like to keep the lightning automation to the panel that works no matter what.
I also have a Zigbee / ZWave module connected to the OmniPro panel and have only tested with them. Recently have been tinkering with WiFi switches modded with Tasmota. These switches are not controllable via the OmniPro panel. I use MQTT for controlling them.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 01:01 PM
You didn't say which X10 devices you were using. When you say "there is no wires between the switch box and the relay location," do you mean you are using wireless X10 devices, or are the switch and relay both wired, but on different circuits?
If X10 wired devices worked, UPB should also work. zwave could be more hit or miss depending on your other zwave devices and their ability to receive and repeat signals if the switch and relay are too far apart for direct communication.
Another option would be Insteon.
I don't have any experience with X10. I had assumed it was a wireless technology, didn't know that it also sends it's signals over the wire, like UPB. After searching I think the X10 switch in use is the "X10 PRO Transmitter base", plus a 1-buton keypad. There is an exterior pool light/spa subpanel, which has a separate breaker for the pool light, and the last time I looked there is some kind of X10 remote module inside. I believe the module would be a X10 PRO inductive Fixture module but will have to confirm - haven't looked at this recently. As far as the wiring, since the pool was installed during a remodel, and the light switch is in the garage which is separated from the pool light supply in a separate exterior panel on the back of the house, these are on different circuits. And I don't know whether the X10 switch or the module failed - the light is just not working.
I see what you mean about ZWave, though I am looking to incorporate more of these devices in the home now that I am running Home Assistant with ZWave and Zigbee dongle. So maybe that won't be a great option as I'm just getting started with that an the module would have to be in an exterior metal box. I'd kind of still like to know what's needed and how to do it though.
As far as UPB, I knew that would work, I'm just at a loss on which devices to use, and how it actually gets configured. Second, I wasn't originally thinking of adding on to my UPB system since I don't have it enabled for remote/mobile control, and I find it hard to locate additional devices (other than some from Pulseworks or Simply Automated- I have mostly HAI devices). However, I'm into using it if I can get some help and extend my existing system, connect it to Home Assistant (Omnilink Bridge?), and make it more mobile/remote control friendly for my wife. Maybe that would also be a good option as well for master pool pump/heater on/off switch (a 240V module). I was originally going to replace the existing X10 devices, but don't really want to have a third (fourth?) technology in use and have to get an X10 PIM or whatever for the Lumina Pro panel.
Thanks
#8
Posted Yesterday, 01:07 PM
There are many folks still using X10 modules with the OmniPro panel and they work fine for them. Personally here went from X10 to UPB and have not had any issues.
I also utilize Home Assistant and there are HA Plugins for X10 and UPB. Personally like to keep the lightning automation to the panel that works no matter what.
I also have a Zigbee / ZWave module connected to the OmniPro panel and have only tested with them. Recently have been tinkering with WiFi switches modded with Tasmota. These switches are not controllable via the OmniPro panel. I use MQTT for controlling them.
Thanks Pete_c, I do want to link my Lumina Pro to Home Assistant in future, so I would be fine with UPB on the Panel, as long as I can reach a button on my HA dashboard to shut of the light, or automate the shutoff, say, if it's on after midnight. I've also been testing the Shelly 1 WIFI device on a four way switch but can't quite get it to work as expected. I mean I can make it work but if someone shuts the light off with the other (non-local) switches, then the Shelly becomes unavailable. I haven't tried to hook that up to HA yet using MQTT.
#9
Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM
Yes here use the OmniPro 2 panel to keep the heartbeat of the home going...
Connected to the OmniPro 2 panel is a Volp TW-523 emulator (X10 on steroids), HAI UPB PIM, HAI Zigbee ZIM and HAI Leviton ZWave VRCOP.
I mix and match stuff. All is 100%. I use X10 for my Christmas lighting, UPB for my inwall switches and tinker with Zigbee and ZWave.
I use Homeseer / HA software to get a bit more granular with the automation.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users