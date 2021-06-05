Remote Pool light switch - UPB or ZWave?

Posted 04 June 2021 - 11:03 PM

I'm trying to use either a Zwave or a UPB relay to switch on a pool light, that is powered from a location that is remote to the switch - no connection between switch and relay/power box. The existing setup uses an old X10 switch and relay - the switch has failed.

I have a Lumina Pro and UPB installation in our basement home theater, so I could do that, but I also have a Zwave/Zigbee hub running on Home Assistant on a VM on my ESXi server. The question is if I use a UPB relay module to switch power, how would I control that with a UPB switch, given there is no wires between the switch box and the relay location? Or would a Zwave relay with a Zwave switch be a better option? Or would I have to involve some programming to say "when the switch is turned on, switch on the relay"...in either the UPB or ZWave cases...?

I'd like to automate and control the light using remote control/home assistant, primarily to ensure it gets shut it off at the end of an evening, but the main need right now is to have a physical switch that remotely controls the light, so my family can use it. The X10 switch no longer works. Again, while there is power available at the switch box to power a switch, I don't believe that is connected to the remote pool light circuit wiring (and relay for the light), which is about 40 ft away in a small exterior electrical panel where the circuit breaker is for the light. That's why I assume some solution involving controller will be required.

I also have a variable speed pool pump motor and pool heater that I want to automate/control remotely, but will start with the light.

I've currently got mostly HAI UPB switches, dimmers, scene controllers, and three Omnistats in the house, and a couple Simply Automated relays in my basement, along with the Lumina Pro panel, but admittedly haven't done more than the basics with it. I'm into either option, but probably would end up preferring a ZWave solution if it makes sense.