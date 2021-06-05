Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

No landline, want Omni LTe send email messages

Started by JonK , Jun 05 2021 03:00 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 JonK

JonK

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted 05 June 2021 - 03:00 PM

Several months ago PeteC was very helpful with questions I had about X-10 signals etc. Now I have a different issue with my Omni LTe system.

 

8 or 9 years ago I was using an HAI Cellular Communications Center to be able to use house phones without a landline. It was working fine, but when I moved to a new location I still had a landline there so didn't use the C3.

 

Now I don't have a landline here. I thought I could use the C3, but now find the C3 only worked on up to 3G networks.

 

I saw online what I thought would be a solution...Leviton/HAI 20A30-1 Email Notifier, but

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10492 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 05 June 2021 - 08:15 PM

Here switched my copper phone line for an Ooma VOIP box.  Works fine with the Leviton OmniPro 2 panel.

 

My personal DIY backup to the Ooma VOIP line is an LTE modem with an RJ11 telephone line and dial tone.  It is a $99 Amazon product. 

 

The Email Notifier board works for some and not for others.  It does not report to an Alarm CO.

 

Software like Homeseer / Omni Plugin, OmniLinkBridge ==> MQTT ==> Homeseer and Home Assistance  will do the same as the email board. (set  your clock and email  you status).


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·