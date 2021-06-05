No landline, want Omni LTe send email messages

Posted 05 June 2021 - 03:00 PM

Several months ago PeteC was very helpful with questions I had about X-10 signals etc. Now I have a different issue with my Omni LTe system.

8 or 9 years ago I was using an HAI Cellular Communications Center to be able to use house phones without a landline. It was working fine, but when I moved to a new location I still had a landline there so didn't use the C3.

Now I don't have a landline here. I thought I could use the C3, but now find the C3 only worked on up to 3G networks.

I saw online what I thought would be a solution...Leviton/HAI 20A30-1 Email Notifier, but