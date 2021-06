Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM

So I knew it was only a matter of time before I have to stop using Haiku. I was able to download/install it on new devices for a while, but with the latest iOS updates, Haiku no longer loads.

What are people using to control their OmniPro 2 these days? I did a quick google and found Myro, but I'm not so keen on paying someone $50/year. I'd rather just pay once and be done with it.

Thanks!!