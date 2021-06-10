Martin Jerry MJ S01 to Tasmota

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 AM

Purchased at Amazon for around $13.00

I installed one Gosund non dimmer switch a few months back in house #2. Rest of the switches are Gosund Dimmer switches. The non dimmer switch was updated to Espurna using Tuya Convert which worked fine. Decided to switch it from Espurna to Tasmota using the GUI firmware update tool. It bricked the device. Looked inside and all I see are soldering pads on the 3.3v, RX, TX and Ground. This then will wait for a time and purchased a Martin Jerry MJ S01 switch.

I installed TuyaConvert on my Linux Laptop.

git clone https://github.com/ct-Open-Source/tuya-convert cd tuya-convert ./install_prereq.sh

Start flashing process:

Execute ./start_flash.sh and follow the instructions. It will install our flash loader onto the ESP and connect to the access point created by your wifi adapter. A backup of the original firmware will be automatically downloaded and stored locally. You can then proceed to flash your desired firmware or revert to the stock firmware.

If you flashed the included Tasmota firmware file, it will broadcast a tasmota-xxxx access point (AP) when the device boots. Connect to this AP and open the browser to 192.168.4.1 to configure the device's Wi-Fi credentials. When entering the Wi-Fi password, click the checkbox to view the password you enter to ensure that it is correct and that your mobile device has not inadvertently capitalized the first letter if it is supposed to be lower case nor autocorrected what you entered. Double Triple check the Wi-Fi credentials before clicking Save to apply the settings.

Installed template:

{"NAME":"MJ-S01 2Way Switch","GPIO":[1,1,1,1,288,321,0,0,224,32,544,1,0,0],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

If a Red LED while Off and Blue LED while On is desired paste the following rule into the Tasmota console. If you want opposite colors, edit the template in the configure template screen and transpose Led_i with Led and vice versa. The "i" stands for inverted. Copy the below rule as one line to the Tasmota console:

Rule1 on power1#state do backlog ledpower1 %value%; ledpower2 %value% endon on power1#boot do backlog ledpower1 %value%; ledpower2 %value% endon

In the console type: rule1 1

Easy Peasey stuff.

Also installed a Sonoff TH10 converted to Tasmota. This provides Temperature and Humidity levels in House #2 separate from the Thermostat.