** Amazon shares your WiFi with others - security alert **

Started by LarrylLix , Yesterday, 12:02 PM

#1 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 12:02 PM

Amazon Sidewalk is a WiFi sharing technology that was enacted and enabled for your account. This is one of the problems with sharing your WiFi password that Amazon and others do.

I recommend everybody owning Alexa devices have a look at this. It may be a gross security hole for your LAN.


Here is a link with instructions to remove this security leak.
https://www.amazon.c...Z4VSNFMBDHLRJUK

 

 

Sorry. This forum posted this three times in HTML code. I am not going to redo it again. Use the bottom link for instructions.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 12:48 PM

And you have to do this with your mobile app.  I noticed the Amazon Alexa web page does not include those options of shutting off sidewalk.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM

And you have to do this with your mobile app.  I noticed the Amazon Alexa web page does not include those options of shutting off sidewalk.


I am beginning to believe there is a good reason Amazon has crippled the Win 10 app,  so that every Alexa user must load the app onto a mobile device. After so many updates the Win 10 app can still not perform certain critical operations to setup an Alexa system.


#4 ano

ano

Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM

I haven't seen anyone prove a security risk, however, most ISP's have rules that prevent Internet sharing with home accounts, so even allowing this could get you kicked off your ISP.  At the very least, it should be opt-in and not opt-out.  Amazon's overreach is why I'm removing my RING cameras also.


#5 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

Now I have seen articles that tell how the system works. It won;t be your WiFi that is accessed but rather a separate 900 MHz protocol that is capable of further distances. Apparently the bridging is done in the newer Echoes (ball style) and other Amazon devices.

 

If I read it correctly the idea is to provide an Amazon network that even passerbies can connect to, and be passed through your LAN, to the cloud. There could be many uses for this but I am sure most people aren't going to like having their paid for Internet access, used by neighbours or strangers devices, as they pass by on the street.


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

