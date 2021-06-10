Amazon shares your WiFi with others - security alert **

Posted Yesterday, 12:02 PM

Amazon Sidewalk is a WiFi sharing technology that was enacted and enabled for your account. This is one of the problems with sharing your WiFi password that Amazon and others do.



I recommend everybody owning Alexa devices have a look at this. It may be a gross security hole for your LAN.





Here is a link with instructions to remove this security leak.

