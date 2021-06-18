Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

ELK M1 Gold Keypad

Started by UPB , Yesterday, 12:10 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 UPB

UPB

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts

Posted Yesterday, 12:10 PM

I am beginning to set up my ELK M1 Gold controller.
I just addressed my (3) keypads, but for some reason, the displays on all three show CO Alarm? Everything else looks alright.
Any ideas how to clear the CO ALARM from my ELK M1KP and ELK  M1KPNAV keypads?


#2 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2304 posts
  • Location:Rhinebeck, NY
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

Do you have a zone configured as a Carbon Monoxide zone (zone def 17)?  If so, do you have a detector connected to the zone?


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·