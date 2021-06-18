I am beginning to set up my ELK M1 Gold controller.
I just addressed my (3) keypads, but for some reason, the displays on all three show CO Alarm? Everything else looks alright.
Any ideas how to clear the CO ALARM from my ELK M1KP and ELK M1KPNAV keypads?
ELK M1 Gold Keypad
Started by UPB , Yesterday, 12:10 PM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted Yesterday, 12:10 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM
Do you have a zone configured as a Carbon Monoxide zone (zone def 17)? If so, do you have a detector connected to the zone?
