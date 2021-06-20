I wrote this on another forum this morning:



I've never written about Father's Day. It was mostly considered a card holiday in our family except for the last few years where we would have a family get together.



It's been some 15 years ago that my dad has passed away (he was in his 80's).



Happy Father's day dad!!! Miss you.



Father's Day is a holiday of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. In the United States, Father's Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. The day is held on various dates across the world and different regions maintain their own traditions of honoring fatherhood.



Early history



For centuries, the Eastern Orthodox Church has appointed the second Sunday before Nativity as the Sunday of the Forefathers to commemorate the ancestors of Christ according to the flesh, starting with Adam and emphasizing the Patriarch Abraham, to whom God said,



In thy seed shall all of the nations of the earth be blessed

— Genesis 12:3, 22:18



This feast can fall between December 11 and 17. This feast includes the ancestors of the Mary, mother of Jesus and various prophets.



A customary day for the celebration of fatherhood in Catholic Europe is known to date back to at least 1508. It is usually celebrated on March 19, as the feast day of Saint Joseph, who is referred to as the fatherly Nutritor Domini ("Nourisher of the Lord") in Catholicism and "the putative father of Jesus" in southern European tradition. This celebration was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and Portuguese. The Catholic Church actively supported the custom of a celebration of fatherhood on St. Joseph's Day from either the last years of the 14th century or from the early 15th century, apparently on the initiative of the Franciscans.



In the Coptic Orthodox Church, the celebration of fatherhood is also observed on St Joseph's Day, but the Copts observe this on July 20. The Coptic celebration may date back to the fifth century.



United States



In the US, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Typically, families gather to celebrate the father figures in their lives.