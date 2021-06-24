Modem Upgrade Docis 3.0 to Docis 3.1

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM

With cable (here) we share a small neighbourhood of users on one cable drop. The available speed is the loop speed divided by the user count.

I had a DOCSIS 3.0 and migrated to a 3.1 recently and this caused many more hiccoughs and data blips. AFAICT the receiving modem has a problem sorting out older modems signals and later tech signals on the same loop. This may clear up later once all users upgrade and that means that most will likely be offered deals to dump their old modems....maybe.

The length of cable and connections inside the home suddenly seems to be of concern and it was recommended I remove about 40 feet of cable between my demarcation point and the modem, when I had worse problems. I did find a reported gain of about 1 dB difference and it saved an older splitter connection also. Unless you have the latest high tech connections they are not rated at the 3 GHz they require. I never figured that little difference made any difference but perhaps just wiping the oxide off connections by twisting made some difference also. Of course, this time I also tightened down the ground rings with a wrench for non-finger removal.

My 3.0 modem was perfectly capable of handling the speeds I contracted but Rogers Cable wouldn't allow over 30 Mbps on the 3.0 modem????? That was the basis of my logic for the neighbourhood loop compatibilities thinking.

Good luck with the 3.1. There is a lot of BS about bad chipsets that was never based on anything...maybe just competitor propaganda.