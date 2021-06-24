Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Modem Upgrade Docis 3.0 to Docis 3.1

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 09:05 AM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10518 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 AM

Upgrading my Arris SB6190 3.0 Docis modem (X2) to an Arris SB8200 3.1 Docis modem tomorrow.

 

Wanting to write my experience with the upgrade relating to XFinity.

 

BTW since the beginning of cable internet have always purchased my modems and never have leased any equipment from the ISP provider.

 

Purchased it from Amazon.  Been using the Arris SB6190 (x2) for about 3 years now and its been working fine.

 

I asked XFinity today if I could do this for a week or so before committing to the new modem.

 

Two home configuration is identical....

 

Modem ==> PFSense (2 WAN and 4 LAN interfaces)

==> managed L2 switches (soon to be L2/L3 switches) and Ruckus WAP

 

Will post my procedure / process here...should be easy...it was when I upgraded the SB Modem last time.


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1635 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM

With cable (here) we share a small neighbourhood of users on one cable drop. The available speed is the loop speed divided by the user count.

I had a DOCSIS 3.0 and migrated to a 3.1 recently and this caused many more hiccoughs and data blips. AFAICT the receiving modem has a problem sorting out older modems signals and later tech signals on the same loop. This may clear up later once all users upgrade and that means that most will likely be offered deals to dump their old modems....maybe.

 

The length of cable and connections inside the home suddenly seems to be of concern and it was recommended I remove about 40 feet of cable between my demarcation point and the modem, when I had worse problems. I did find a reported gain of about 1 dB difference and it saved an older splitter connection also. Unless you have the latest high tech connections they are not rated at the 3 GHz they require. I never figured that little difference made any difference but perhaps just wiping the oxide off connections by twisting made some difference also. Of course, this time I also tightened down the ground rings with a wrench for non-finger removal.

 

My 3.0 modem was perfectly capable of handling the speeds I contracted but Rogers Cable wouldn't allow over 30 Mbps on the 3.0 modem????? That was the basis of my logic for the neighbourhood loop compatibilities thinking.

 

Good luck with the 3.1. There is a lot of BS about bad chipsets that was never based on anything...maybe just competitor propaganda.


#3 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10518 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM

Just got confirmation from XFinity that I can activate the new modem with an XFinity app so I can do this tomorrow and leave the old modem registered.

 

More than likely when I bring up the modem the firmware will be upgraded as this is what happened when I installed the SB6190 which I have had no issues with now for around 4 years.  

 

Personally always used Motorola Sb modems (have a box full here) and never have had any issues with any of them.  In the old house XFinity replaced a 5 year old coax connection to my home with RG11 cable which they did and I did not have any issues with my connectivity.  (it was over 300 feet to the box though).


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·