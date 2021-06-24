Modem Upgrade Docis 3.0 to Docis 3.1

Upgrading my Arris SB6190 3.0 Docis modem (X2) to an Arris SB8200 3.1 Docis modem tomorrow.
Wanting to write my experience with the upgrade relating to XFinity.
BTW since the beginning of cable internet have always purchased my modems and never have leased any equipment from the ISP provider.
Purchased it from Amazon. Been using the Arris SB6190 (x2) for about 3 years now and its been working fine.
I asked XFinity today if I could do this for a week or so before committing to the new modem.
Two home configuration is identical....
Modem ==> PFSense (2 WAN and 4 LAN interfaces)
==> managed L2 switches (soon to be L2/L3 switches) and Ruckus WAP
Will post my procedure / process here...should be easy...it was when I upgraded the SB Modem last time.