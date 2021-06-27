Jump to content


Vivint - your thoughts

Started by 1prophead , Yesterday, 07:34 AM

#1 1prophead

1prophead

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 AM

I recently purchased a winter home with the Vivint home security/automation system installed. The phone control interface is good but I find supporting my system's installed components and integration of add on components to be challenging. Having 16 years experience with installing and programming Home Automation Systems (HAI) installations I am a bit frustrated with the procedure necessary to access the system add/edit device pages and dialogs.  Specifically to make a change you need to make a support call and listen to their music on hold for 20 minutes or more before the support professional answers and provides a time limited code to access the setup screens and dialogs.  I also am a bit annoyed with the abuse of my email id and text id by the Vivint company to push at me promotional spam to recommend the system to new customers.

 

 

  

 


