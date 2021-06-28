Random Beeping From HAI Omni IIe

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

My system has begun randomly beeping. The beeps come from the touchscreen console pads (all 3 synched). It's the beep it normally makes when my front or garage doors are opened - except nothing is opening. Watching the consoles as the beeps go off, nothing is being triggered. When the system is armed, the beeps don't set off the alarm or anything. It just started randomly doing this today. I've tried arming and disarming the system - nothing. Nothing in the logs either. Any suggestions?