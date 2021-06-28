My system has begun randomly beeping. The beeps come from the touchscreen console pads (all 3 synched). It's the beep it normally makes when my front or garage doors are opened - except nothing is opening. Watching the consoles as the beeps go off, nothing is being triggered. When the system is armed, the beeps don't set off the alarm or anything. It just started randomly doing this today. I've tried arming and disarming the system - nothing. Nothing in the logs either. Any suggestions?
Random Beeping From HAI Omni IIe
Are you doing any automation?
Watch the status on your zones and see if the garage door or exit door status numbers are change a bit.
Could be a bad or starting to go bad wire. I have had that issue with one exit door that settled a bit and stretched the wires to the switch.
No status changes. If I move the motion sensors will say not ready etc...but I'll stand there and watch the console and it'll beep and no changes to the status.
