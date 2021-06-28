Jump to content


Random Beeping From HAI Omni IIe

Started by iJDUB , Today, 01:21 PM

iJDUB

iJDUB

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

My system has begun randomly beeping.  The beeps come from the touchscreen console pads (all 3 synched).  It's the beep it normally makes when my front or garage doors are opened - except nothing is opening.  Watching the consoles as the beeps go off, nothing is being triggered.  When the system is armed, the beeps don't set off the alarm or anything.  It just started randomly doing this today.  I've tried arming and disarming the system - nothing.  Nothing in the logs either.  Any suggestions?


pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 01:43 PM

Are you doing any automation?

Watch the status on your zones and see if the garage door or exit door status numbers are change a bit.

Could be a bad or starting to go bad wire. I have had that issue with one exit door that settled a bit and stretched the wires to the switch.

iJDUB

iJDUB

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

No status changes.  If I move the motion sensors will say not ready etc...but I'll stand there and watch the console and it'll beep and no changes to the status.


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

