ELK M1 - Output Expander Trouble in High Temp

Posted Today, 12:09 PM

Hi everyone,

I've been a lurker on this forum for 15 years and finally created an account as I have never been so stuck before and would really appreciate any help.

I have an ELK M1 with 3 keypads, an input expander, wireless expander, output expander and an ethernet module. They all get home run to an M1DBH in a central wiring closet. The terminator is enabled on the M1 and I have inserted the terminating resistor in to the last RJ45 jack on the DBH. All devices on bus have their terminating resistors disabled.

The system runs perfectly 99% of the time, however when the temp rises dramatically (like high 80s here in the PNW), panel starts troubling out with "Output Expander Lost Comms". I have checked the connections looking for loose grips in the connector blocks, bad RJ45 punch downs, but I am at a loss...

I measured resistance with system off at the DBH across data lines and see a pretty stable 140 Ohms.

Willing to follow any advice for troubleshooting as I am tearing my hair out...

-- Many Thanks

-- David