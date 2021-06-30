Jump to content


ELK M1 - Output Expander Trouble in High Temp

Started by Mookmook , Today, 12:09 PM

#1 Mookmook

Mookmook

Posted Today, 12:09 PM

Hi everyone, 

 

I've been a lurker on this forum for 15 years and finally created an account as I have never been so stuck before and would really appreciate any help. :)

 

I have an ELK M1 with 3 keypads, an input expander, wireless expander, output expander and an ethernet module. They all get home run to an M1DBH in a central wiring closet. The terminator is enabled on the M1 and I have inserted the terminating resistor in to the last RJ45 jack on the DBH. All devices on bus have their terminating resistors disabled. 

 

The system runs perfectly 99% of the time, however when the temp rises dramatically (like high 80s here in the PNW), panel starts troubling out with "Output Expander Lost Comms". I have checked the connections looking for loose grips in the connector blocks, bad RJ45 punch downs, but I am at a loss... 

 

I measured resistance with system off at the DBH across data lines and see a pretty stable 140 Ohms. 

 

Willing to follow any advice for troubleshooting as I am tearing my hair out... 

 

-- Many Thanks

-- David


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 12:16 PM

Some circuit freeze spray might help you track down what pieces are overheating.  That and a cheap Harbor Freight infrared thermometer to get spot readings.

https://www.harborfr...eter-63985.html

https://www.amazon.c...it freeze spray
 
Going to be tough to get a baseline on normal temps given the heatwave going through the area now.

A starting point might be where the wiring comes into/leaves the devices.  Check if cooling there changes the error condition.  Read the current temp using the spot thermometer, cool it a bit with the spray, see if the error changes, note the temp.  

I would not just blast a whole box or board. Better to check in spots to help narrow down the problem. I mean, you could chill the whole board on each side of the connection and see if one or the other eliminates the error. But you'd still be back to doing spot tests to find the component.

Could be there's a capacitor or other component that's failing due to thermal expansion from the heat.  Could also be possible solder joints losing contact, again due to thermal expansion.

Don't rule out the grounding as well.

Edited by wkearney99, Today, 12:19 PM.

