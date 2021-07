Posted 03 July 2021 - 09:13 PM

Announced a couple weeks ago, the details of the mixed wired and wireless platform called Alarm Engine and first model E27 will be available at ISC West 7/19-21.

https://www.security...om-elk-products

David Steele told me in 2013 that I should not wait for the new Elk panel. He was right.

I'm actually looking for a new alarm system for a property, at the moment. Will probably go with Honeywell/Resideo VISTA panel, though, as I want alarm exclusively.