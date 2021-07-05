Jump to content


Programming Somfy Shades with ELK M1

Started by iceverything , Today, 09:02 AM

How do I program a somfy shade into my system?  

Currently I have

1) a M1XSP that is enrolled into address 1. 

2) The firmware is set to standard firmware 1.0.50 

3)I have wrote an ASCII string of 0103U<cr> to make the shade on channel 3 go up. 

4) I am using a Somfy Universal RTS RS485 port that is communicating with the shade if I toggle it.

5) The rule I wrote "When F4 Key on any Keypad activates then send the following text "0103U<cr>" through port 1.

6) I have also double checked the BAUD rate which is 9600 the jumper is set to RS485 and the ethernet cable is plugged into both units.

 

I am currently unsure what mode I need to use but it is in the S5 which is Serial port Exp option.  When I test the command I do see the indicator light on the M1XSP blink indicating something is being sent.  What am I missing?


I am not sure where have you plugged the ethernet cable to on the Elk module, but the RS485 pinout connection is important to get right. The RS485 port on M1XSP is a wire only terminal, and the pinout on the Somfy is shown here: https://asset.somfy....structions.pdf. You may also consider using the RS232 mode and the cable supplied with the Somfy interface.


This is probably the issue.  So with the ELK came a serial to ethernet adapter which then I plugged that in and didnt think twice about it.  I guess my next question would be is what is the pin out for the serial port on the M1XSP. 


https://elk-manuals....al_Port_Exp.pdf

 

Looks like the second pin is A and the third is B.


