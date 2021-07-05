Programming Somfy Shades with ELK M1

Posted Today, 09:02 AM

How do I program a somfy shade into my system?

Currently I have

1) a M1XSP that is enrolled into address 1.

2) The firmware is set to standard firmware 1.0.50

3)I have wrote an ASCII string of 0103U<cr> to make the shade on channel 3 go up.

4) I am using a Somfy Universal RTS RS485 port that is communicating with the shade if I toggle it.

5) The rule I wrote "When F4 Key on any Keypad activates then send the following text "0103U<cr>" through port 1.

6) I have also double checked the BAUD rate which is 9600 the jumper is set to RS485 and the ethernet cable is plugged into both units.

I am currently unsure what mode I need to use but it is in the S5 which is Serial port Exp option. When I test the command I do see the indicator light on the M1XSP blink indicating something is being sent. What am I missing?