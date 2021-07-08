Elk M1 Gold - several zones showing Not Ready

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 AM

So, had all our windows and doors replaced. Cue ominous music.

We understood this would likely cause some challenges with the wired sensors on the windows and doors. Thankfully, the window vendor has a security company they work with as apparently my installer has retired many moons ago.

The problem: Multiple zones show as not ready, primarily some doors, after the replacement work. Security vendor reviews and finds that a couple of wire runs were cut and will replace. Finds a couple of damaged sensors, and replaces them. However, the zones that had replaced sensors are still showing as not ready. Security vendor was able to show me the electrical change at the M1 with a multimeter - so everything seems to be going back to the board fine....just unable to clear those zones. Tried powering off the panel and restarting, but can't seem to find any other way to attempt to 'reset' these zones.

Security vendor isn't familiar with Elk, and doesn't know anyone locally who is. Would love to know if there is something basic about resetting a zone that I'm missing, and / or if anyone knows of an installer near the 30041 zip code - would love to find a new installer to work with.

Thanks in advance!